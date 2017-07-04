In pictures: Bowland pupils enjoy prom glitz and glamour

Posh frocks and snazzy jackets were worn by teenagers as they marked their end-of-year prom night.

Exam stress was the last thing on the minds of Year 11 leavers from Bowland High School who celebrated their eagerly-awaited prom evening at Mitton Hall Hotel, Whalley.

Year 11 leavers Aaron and Holly

Dressed in their finest, students arrived in style in all modes of transport ranging from tractors, Limousines and even a fire engine!

During the course of the evening, they enjoyed a sit down meal before dancing the night away to music.

A spokesman for Bowland High said the event was a fantastic way to mark their school years. She added: “The year 11 leavers arrived in spectacular fashion and glamorously dressed for the occasion. All who attended had thoroughly a enjoyable evening and the event was a great way to celebrate their five years at Bowland. We would like to wish all leavers the best of luck for their futures.”