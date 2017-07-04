In pictures: Bowland pupils enjoy prom glitz and glamour

Posh frocks and snazzy jackets were worn by teenagers as they marked their end-of-year prom night.
Exam stress was the last thing on the minds of Year 11 leavers from Bowland High School who celebrated their eagerly-awaited prom evening at Mitton Hall Hotel, Whalley.
Dressed in their finest, students arrived in style in all modes of transport ranging from tractors, Limousines and even a fire engine!
During the course of the evening, they enjoyed a sit down meal before dancing the night away to music.
A spokesman for Bowland High said the event was a fantastic way to mark their school years. She added: “The year 11 leavers arrived in spectacular fashion and glamorously dressed for the occasion. All who attended had thoroughly a enjoyable evening and the event was a great way to celebrate their five years at Bowland. We would like to wish all leavers the best of luck for their futures.”