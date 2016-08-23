In pictures: Beats Cancer festival rocks the castle...

Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can

A much-anticipated music festival saw crowds flock to the castle grounds on Saturday despite intermittent downpours.

Beats Cancer promised the most current DJs and electrifying sets and certainly didn’t disappoint.

Music lovers at the third annual Beats Cancer one-day dance music festival, raising money for Cancer Research UK, held in the grounds of Clitheroe Castle.

Headliner Eddie Halliwell, who opened Cream at Amnesia this season in Ibiza, was joined by the likes of Bontan, Paul Taylor Retro, Davos, Endor, Mark Freejack and many more.

The third Beats Cancer festival was this year held in memory of local supporter and Dove Syke Cider owner Mick Creighton, who recently succumbed to the disease.

Organiser Duncan Dickins said: “We support Cancer Research UK simply because everybody knows someone who has been touched by this horrible disease and we want to help make a difference to thousands of lives.”

The festival, which brings people of all ages together in a dance music extravaganza, is funded entirely through sponsorship from local businesses.

A spokesman for the festival said: “We would like to thank everyone who has supported Beats Cancer.

“The sell-out festival could not have happened without the team of people who have worked tirelessly this year to make the event such a success.

“They all know who they are. We would also like to thank Ribble Valley Borough Council for their ongoing support and allowing the event to run.

“Beats Cancer has already raised and donated over £10,000 to Cancer Research UK – we are still counting up, but hoping to add a substantial amount to the pot after this year’s event!”

