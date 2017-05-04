I'm a Celebrity star delivers Clitheroe takeaway's pizzas

I’m a Celebrity star Scarlett Moffatt, who features in the latest EE advert where she swapped grubs for takeaways, has led a fleet of EE Super-Fast Food delivery drivers to Clitheroe.

The market town is one of the latest locations to have 4G coverage switched on as part of EE’s 4G rollout that plans to cover 95% of the UK landmass by 2020.

When local residents ordered their take away on the move over EE 4G, all they expected to receive was a pizza from Whalley Road pizzeria Vesuvio. Instead they were treated to an unexpected personal hand-delivery from one of the nation’s favourite TV stars.

Scarlett Moffatt said: “'I loved being in EE's new TV ad and meeting Kevin Bacon. It was fantastic to be here in Clitheroe in the sunshine to deliver takeaway to the locals. Everyone knows I love a takeaway and EE's superfast 4G makes it even easier to order wherever you are.”

It’s not just the residents of Clitheroe who can enjoy a takeaway on the go. EE has partnered with Just Eat to offer 400 free takeaways to those that retweet @EE when the Just Eat "voucher" is posted today (Thursday). All EE customers can also benefit from 25% off takeaways ordered via their mobile for the rest of the month by texting "Eat" to 141.

Max Taylor, managing director of Marketing at EE, said: “Our customers should be able to enjoy superfast 4G network coverage wherever they are in the UK, which is why we go further to roll out 4G in more places in the UK than any other network. We want people to be able to use 4G for whatever they want, wherever they happen to be, whether that’s ordering a takeaway through apps like Just Eat, streaming the latest tracks on Apple Music or catching the football on BT sport.”