Hurry - get your tickets for Clitheroe bonfire spectacular

The countdown has begun for this year’s Clitheroe Community Bonfire.

With just five days to the eagerly-awaited event, organisers are promising it to be the “best ever” with even more field entertainment than last year.

“We have got lots more food stalls so there will be no more queueing,” said chairman Andy Belcham. “We have all the usual food vans, fudge and hog roast stalls, but have added both Indian and Spanish Cuisine, tea and coffee and much more! We have also added more fairground rides and have retained the usual novelty good stalls – all to keep the kids amused!”

Tickets are selling out quickly and organisers are urging those who haven’t yet bought any to call into Clitheroe and avoid being disappointed. Tickets are priced at adults £5, children £2 and family (2 adults and 2 children) £10, from Banana News and Dawsons.

“We can’t stress enough that this is a ticketed event and you will need these at the gate”, added Andy. “We are not able to sell tickets on the gate so please make sure you have purchased your tickets in advance, or online via our Facebook page.”

The gates open at 6pm on Saturday, but the day’s activities start long before then. At noon, the Mayor will join the team’s annual Guy contest and select the winning one to sit on top of the bonfire. The day’s activities start early for the Bonfire Committee with the stack being built by

Clitheroe Round Table. “We will also be setting out the firework display during the daytime, so whilst the Castle Grounds are open as usual, Clitheroe Castle Keep will be closed from 8am on Saturday.”