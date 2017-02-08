Hundreds sign petition against demolition plans

Almost 700 people have signed a petition opposing plans to demolish Clitheroe’s former community hospital building.

Set up by Clitheroe Civic Society, the petition hopes to prevent the demolition of the former Clitheroe Community Hospital and former Clitheroe Union Workhouse on Chatburn Road as set out in plans submitted by NHS Property Services Ltd.

Of the hundreds of people who have signed the petition many are local residents, but some are people who live as far away as London.

Comments left by those people who have signed the petition include:

“We simply should not lose these buildings.” Len Middleton, of Whalley.

“It is such a beautiful building and part of our social history. Why demolish this to yet again build more houses.” Carol Bithell, of Clitheroe.

“This is a vital part of Clitheroe’s architectural history, and as such should be preserved in some way. There are plenty of ways this could be done. All it needs is an open-minded approach.” Dermod Ruddock, of Clitheroe.

“This building should be retained and preserved. There are enough bland, boring so called ‘modern’ buildings!” Peter Harris, of London.

“This building should not be destroyed. It can be redeveloped as part of a new housing estate and turned into housing. See Menston asylum in Yorkshire as an example.” Louise Whomack, of Leeds.

As reported last week, the former workhouse and infirmary buildings are classed as “non-designated heritage assets”.

Local conservation architect Steve Burke, who is vice chairman of Clitheroe Civic Society, told the Clitheoe Advertiser: “The building is an significant historic boundary marker as you come into the town from the North East. We have many historic buildings in Clitheroe, but very few have such iconic significance and impact. The former Clitheroe Union Workhouse building is up there with the parish church and Clitheroe Castle as far as social and historic significance is concerned and once it’s gone, it’s gone forever!”

Hoping that the former Clitheroe Hospital on Chatburn Road can be saved, Clitheroe Civic Society is urging local councillors and residents to oppose plans to demolish the building and use the site for housing. To support Clitheroe Civic Society’s opposition to the plans sign its petition at: www.change.org/p/residents-of-clitheroe-borough-and-ribble-valley-lancashire-prevent-the-demolition-of-the-former-clitheroe-union-workhouse/u/19279973