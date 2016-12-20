How's your luck these days!

You can, I have noticed for some years, get by without much good luck ... as long as you don’t have too many dollops of bad luck.

We all know people out there who seem to have acquired someone else’s share of good luck.

You know the people I mean, the ones that mean there is absolutely no point in anyone else buying a raffle ticket once they have handed over their fiver.

And we all know people who, through no fault of their own, seem to have been living in the Bad Luck Tree all their lives.

For some everything seems to go right. For others, nothing could be further from the truth.

I have won the odd raffle prize in my time ... odd being just about the only word to describe some of the weird and wonderful prizes I have taken home with me.

The latest phenomenon to try our patience and test our luck has come about with the birth of social media.

A quick glance at any of the social media outlets I use to see what my friends and family are up to without bothering to ring them shows free-to-enter competitions all the time.

Like, share and comment and you could win ... bla, bla bla.

“I don’t know why you bother with those, no-one ever wins them” is the oft-heard refrain in my house when something I have shared pops into someone else’s timeline.

I actually know people do win these things. A colleague spotted a free-to-enter competition I had shared and promptly won it. A lovely hamper of food from Roaming Roosters - what did he give me for the tip off. Quite literally, not a sausage!

But in the last few weeks my luck has changed and I have actually scooped two of these prizes.

The first, a beer and food delight at the White Swan in Fence. The second doesn’t sound too interesting as I won it off the physiotherapists’ I am currently seeing. Biomechanics might not sound like much of a Christmas treat to you, but for me it really is just what the doctor ordered!

Now, all I need to do is try and get some of that luck to rub off on the Lottery organisers!