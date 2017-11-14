Firefighters were called out to a house fire in Clitheroe this afternoon.

Two fire engines from Clitheroe received the emergency call at just before 2pm reporting a fire at a house in The Crescent.

A spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue said: "The fire was in an electrical intake box behind the front door of the property.

"Two fire engines and crews from Clitheroe responded to the incident and firefighters equipped with breathing apparatus used a hose reel jet to extinguish the fire and a portable fan unit to extract the smoke. There were no casualties."