Hopes are high for a blooming great effort in Simonstone

Community spirit will explode like daffodils when villagers come together to plant flower bulbs in Simonstone this month.

The parish council is calling for residents to join Scouts, Guides and members of the Martholme Greenway project in a mission to colour the area in a sea of flowers.

One of the Scouts who helped plant bulbs in Simonstone last year. (s)

For the last four years, villagers have rallied together each autumn to cast sunshine vibes and brighten up the area with bulbs provided by the parish council.

“When spring comes the village has more and more colour: a real reward for residents and those passing by,” said Parish Councillor Geoff Hodbod.

This year, Geoff is hoping community cohesion will once again sprout up all over the place.

And an even bigger mission is in full bloom to create a springtime scene to rival the lovely display created last year by Guides, St Peter’s School, and the First Read & Simonstone Scout group.

The lovely results of last year's flower-planting. (s)

“It was great to see so many young people, locals, parents, teachers and group leaders all doing something very positive for their area,” said Geoff.

But the project offers up much more than just an attractive scene.

As Geoff added: “The school and the group leaders used it [last year] as part of their teaching, showing how nature works.”

For this year’s project, the Scouts and Guides will tackle the area around the Stork Hotel car park, Whalley Road.

Meanwhile, the Martholme Greenway group will christen a soon-to-be opened footpath along the old railway line with a crown of flowers.

This will stretch from the old railway bridge abutments near the bottom of Simonstone Lane to Gooseleach Woods.

Volunteers are needed to lend a hand to the Scouts and Guides. To take part in the project, please meet them in the Stork Hotel car park at 2pm on Saturday, September 30th, and bring a spade or trowel.