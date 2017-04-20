Hop down to the Cat's for a dream of a reunion

An appeal from Down Under to organise a "mother of all reunions" to celebrate the heyday of some of Burnley's most iconic nightclubs may be on the cards.

The idea for the grand reunion comes from former Burnley nurse Debbie Heron who is jetting over from her home in Perth to see family and friends in June.

Her suggestion for a massive event to celebrate the halycon days of the former nightspots The Cat's Whiskers, Annabellas, The Hop and the Angels, has attracted so much support and interest on social media that organisers have started to look into the possibility of holding the event.

Debbie, who moved to Australia several years ago, said: "It would be great to re-live those old days of the nightclubs where we all used to go.

"A huge disco event that would be the mother of all reunions would just be fantastic and if it can happen when I am home that would be fabulous."

Regular Hop reunion nights are held at Burnley's Remedy nightspot hosted by well known DJs Chris Byrne and Pat Carter and the duo have also organised regular Cat's Whiskers reunion events with fellow DJ Steve Hindley. The nights celebrate the glory days of the clubs that were at the height of their popularity in the 70s and 80s.

While everyone is on board with the idea of the grand reunion the only drawback is finding a venue that is big enough and has the right equipment and sound system to cater for the 700 plus people the night could attract.

So an appeal has gone out across East Lancashire to find the perfect venue.

Hopes are high that the reunion can be held between Monday, June 12th and Monday, July 10th when Debbie is on English soil.

If you can think of a venue or own a place that would be suitable please contact Steve Hindley on the Cat's Whiskers/Annabella's page on facebook.