Homes offered to victims of Grenfell Tower blaze

Ribble Valley Conservative councillors have offered to help house some of the homeless victims of the Grenfell Tower in Kensington on a temporary or permanent basis .

Ribble Valley Borough Council leader Ken Hind said: "We realise how devastating this situation is for the homeless victims of fire some of whom who have also lost family members and others who are seriously injured.

"We recognise that it will take up to two years for the Kensington and Chelsea to house all 400 homeless victims . If every local authority that has temporary accommodation or nomination rights to new homes offers two families the opportunity for a new start we will be able to house all the victims very quickly and life so much better for them ''

He added: ''We appreciate that we in Ribble Valley are part of a borough council a long way from London, where many will want to remain, but we feel that even if we can help those who have lost everything for a number of months, whilst new homes are built or found in London we show that we are a caring society which can act together to assist those whose lives have almost been destroyed in this dreadful fire. ''

''I have taken advice from our officials, e- mailed the leader of the Kensington and Chelsea with our offer , called upon other leaders throughout England to join us and notified the Prime Minister's Office that we are prepared to assist if we can.''