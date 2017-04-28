Holidaymaker's appeal for lost engagement ring

A 38-year-old mum-of-one has made an emotional appeal after losing her engagement ring while on holiday in the Ribble Valley.

Niki Gallagher, of Waterloo in Merseyside, was on holiday in Clitheroe at her parents' caravan in Gisburn when she lost her ring.

The lost engagement ring.

"As a special treat on Friday, the last day of our holiday, me and my husband Leigh took our son, Finlay, who is three, in to Clitheroe specifically to go to the castle.

"He has been fascinated by Beauty and the Beast since we saw a pantomime at Christmas time and the recent film release has added to his enthusiasm for the story.

"So he wore his 'Beast' fancy dress outfit and we went to the castle so he could re-create some of his favourite scenes."

She added: "It wasn't until after I left Clitheroe in the afternoon that I realised my ring was lost. I travelled back to the castle as I recalled hearing a sound like metal hitting the floor at the top of the castle steps, but hadn't thought too much about it at the time as I didn't realise then that I had lost my ring. Unfortunately though I was unable to find it.

"The public have been very supportive and I have had over 400 shares of my Facebook post in four days, which I am very grateful for. I am deeply upset that it has been lost, but I am really hopeful that somebody will find it and return it to me."

Niki and her husband got engaged in 2010. He is a comic book artist and illustrated his marriage proposal (http://leighgallagherart.blogspot.co.uk/2010/11/message-for-niki.html ).

The couple were married in 2012 with Finlay born the following year in 2013.