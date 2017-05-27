High school staff’s charity weight loss

Staff at St Augustine’s RC High School have been losing weight to raise funds for a local charity.

Since January, around 20 members of staff at the Billington school have been attending a weekly weigh-in with prizes for those who move closer to a healthy weight.

Each week, the total amount of weight lost was calculated and the corresponding weight in sugar was purchased to be donated to a Blackburn foodbank.

Stephen Burton, who is in charge of citizenship at school, said: “We have a lot of activities for pupils’ wellbeing and we thought it would be a good idea to promote healthy lifestyles for staff as well.

“The idea of the ‘Biggest Loser Club’ developed from our staff wellbeing week and as time went on more staff became involved. By the end of the term the group had lost 72kg between them which led to a large donation to the food bank.”