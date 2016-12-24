High school pupils think of those less fortunate in the run up to Christmas

Before finishing for their Christmas holidays Year 11 pupils from St Augustine’s RC High School at Billington delivered food parcels and festive packages to the charity Nightsafe wearing their Christmas jumpers.

Nightsafe supports homeless people aged 16-24 years. It is based in Blackburn and provides services to vulnerable young people.

Year 11 pupils had collecting items for the special Christmas delivery over the two weeks leading up to the day and dropped the boxes off at The Shelter which provides emergency accommodation for local youngsters.

Year 11 pupils also hosted a senior citizens party for local residents with music from the school band and choir including carols and Christmas classics sung by the visitors, performances by the school dance group and cheerleading team, festive bingo and a visit from Father Christmas.

The annual event is organised by the school’s science department and Year 11 prefects serve mince pies and sherry to the guests.