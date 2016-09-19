High quality entries at sixth annual show

The sun finally came out as did the exhibitors for Chatburn Allotments and Produce Society’s sixth annual show.

Despite being perhaps not one of the best summers the entries came forth and were of an exceptional high quality.

The Hayden Fortune Trophy for best in show was won by Eddie Moorcroft for his vase of mixed garden flowers.

Best floral art was won by Ailsa Baxter for her arrangement in an unusual container. In the children’s section Master Wright Philips won best children’s exhibit. Fierce competition ensued in the vegetable classes with Eddie Moorcroft taking first prize with one onion to be judged by weight, Robin Mason and Ailsa Baxter took first in a basket of vegetables (six kinds), Jane Garner took first in the coloured potato class and Paul and Carol Wilson took best veg in show.

In the egg section, organisers said how “it was grand” to have one or two new entrants. Taking first with his new laid eggs (tinted) was David Breaks. Ian Hogarth took first with new laid eggs (brown) and Maureen Capstick took first in the Bantam egg section.

Late in the afternoon all the exhibits were auctioned by Stephen Knowles who well and truly kept the buyers on their toes.

A total of £1,013.79 was raised and this has been donated to Spinal Muscular Atrophy UK.

A spokesman for the show, Hayden Fortune said: “A big thank you must be extended to our two main sponsors and all who helped in whatever way, also to all those who donated prizes and finally to the plot holders, whom without you we would not have a show.”