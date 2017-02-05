Hey - the’re back! Charity concert set to rock Clitheroe

Singers will take centre stage and hit the high notes next month for the second-annual “Hey Clitheroe” music extravaganza.

The eagerly-awaited event, to be held at The Grand, on Saturday, March 4th, is once again expected to raise lots of money for two worthwhile causes – Alder Hey Children’s Charity and the Alder Hey Family House Trust.

Last year, more than £5,500 was raised on a memorable night – and organisers are hoping to at least match that sum. They are confident that once again the evening will be a value-for-money event of fun, diversity and highly quality entertainment that will appeal to music lovers of all ages and tastes, especially those who “want to dance the night away”.

Two superb acts have been confirmed for the evening; “The Ragamuffins” and “Drop the Floor”. They will be supported on the night by three other acts (to be announced soon), plus two local DJs.

Announcing the latest event, one of the organisers and spokesman fro the Hey Clitheroe Association, Mr Derek Russell, said: “We were overjoyed with the success of last year’s event and agreed we had to stage it again.

“The impact it had was obvious from the look on people’s faces. We did not see anybody without a huge smile on their face! We also received dozens of compliments during the night; in almost every case asking – ‘you will do it again next year, won’t you’?

“How could we not? Our primary aim in organising the event was to raise funds for Alder Hey Hospital, a health facility that has brought hope and peace of mind to many children and their families within the Ribble Valley.”

Acts on the night include “The Ragamuffins”, a storming live band renowned throughout the North West for their infectious grooves, chiming guitars, lush harmonies and catchy melodies. Their frenetic, relentlessly enthusiastic style takes in elements from all genres and wraps them up with towering drum beats, thudding bass lines and witty lyrics.

Lead vocalist David Jaggs, a founder member of the band, is from Billington and an extremely talented musician, song writer and performer. His infectious character makes him the perfect front man for this highly originally combo. This originality has seen “The Ragamuffins” featured widely on radio and television throughout Liverpool, Manchester and the North West since they formed in 2008. Meanwhile, “Drop the Floor” – a four-piece vocal and instrumental group which represent the heartbeat of Clitheroe’s traditional music dynasty. Firmly routed in the traditional music and songs of Ireland, the quartet also call on influences from Scotland and Lancashire.

It all starts at 7pm at The Grand, advanced tickets are priced £12 and general admission is £10. Anyone requiring further information should log onto www.heyclitheroe.com. or for ticket enquiries, log onto www.thegrandvenue.co.uk