Heritage enthusiasts explore hall’s past

Waddow Hall Heritage Group recently welcomed 20 heritage enthusiasts from across the country to a busy programme of tours, presentations and visits to local sites of interest linked to the history of the hall.

They toured the hall and grounds where they stayed, explored the Waddow archive, visited St Helen’s Church at Waddington, St Paul’s Church at Low Moor, Low Moor Village, Clitheroe Castle, Shireburne Park and Browsholme Hall. The link between these places is the Garnett Family who lived at Waddow Hall for almost 100 years.

The group were pleased to meet local people at each site where they were given interesting historical information. The weekend was funded by the Heritage Lottery and is one of a series of events planned for the 90th birthday of Girlguiding at Waddow Hall.

Janet Taylor, chairman of the Heritage Group, said: “The Heritage Group made the most of the grant funding and the participants were full of praise for a fantastic weekend full of information and experiences. It was fantastic to work with a group of people with an enthusiasm for Waddow’s heritage and with a shared interest in exploring the past.”