Help to keep heritage fans in the know

Organisations and venues planning events or special openings for Heritage Open Days 2017 are being reminded to make sure they have registered details on the national website before mid-July.

“The Heritage Open Days website will be going live with the national launch on July 18th and that is when heritage fans across England will looking for places with the most interesting programmes of events to plan this year’s trip,” explained Clitheroe HOD co-ordinating group leader Maureen Fenton.

Heritage Open Days will take place from Thursday, September 7th, to Sunday, September 10th. This year, the festival is widening its emphasis from opening buildings to sharing stories of people and places in creative ways, with free events across England over the four days revealing the extraordinary individual histories that are wound through the villages, towns and cities we live in.

“Here in Clitheroe, stories to be told include the library’s past life as the Moot Hall and why it has dungeons. Clitheroe Castle is planning a display about an all-but-vanished occupation, while guided tours around the town centre to illuminate people and places that have made the town special are on offer from Clitheroe Civic Society.

“An evening event will combine history and poetry to conjure up forgotten lives and hidden histories of buildings and exhibitions in various locations will celebrate everything from Low Moor’s mill village heritage to the story of Clitheroe’s conservation areas.

Throughout the four days of the festival, we will also have a family fun quest leaflet available, intended to guide both local people and visitors on a light-hearted exploration of the town centre’s visible past.”