Help raise funds for Mellor Village Hall

A Ribble Valley business is supporting an open garden weekend that is raising funds to restore the village hall.

BJB Art in Wood at 22 St Mary's Gardens, Mellor, is staging an open studio event this Saturday and Sunday in conjunction with Mellor Village Open Garden Weekend from 1 to 4pm daily.

The business is the home of wood sculpture and decorative, useful items hand crafted using traditional techniques in ethically sourced exotic timbers and mixed mediums. A contribution from any sales made over the weekend will go towards Mellor Village Hall Restoration Fund.

The village hall café will be open on both days and entry to the open gardens is £2-50 per person, tickets available from the village hall.

There is no entry fee for the open studio event.