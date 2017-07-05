Helena's award winning prayer to be enjoyed by many

A Dunsop Bridge Primary School pupil has been invited to write a prayer for Catholic vocations.

Helena Beattie was chosen as one of five winners of the local primary school Catholic Salford Diocese Vocations Competition, which invited the primary schools of each deanery within the Salford Diocese to write a special vocational prayer.

The deanery of St John Southworth extends from Helena’s school Thorneyholme in Dunsop Bridge to Walton-le-Dale and incorporates local towns and villages including Clitheroe, Whalley and Blackburn.

The theme of the prayer for the deanery was The Bishop, with Helena’s prayer being chosen by Bishop Arnold himself.

Accompanied by a fellow pupil from Thorneyholme, Helena received her certificate at a formal presentation at Wardley Hall, the Bishop’s house in Salford on May 26th. Whilst there, she was given a tour of the hall and lunch.

Helena’s prayer, along with the other winning prayers, are soon to be put on to large posters and distributed to schools and parishes across the Diocese for the enjoyment of all the schools and churches involved.