Robyn is a true diamond for Weight Watchers

She has helped lots of Clitheroe residents towards a healthier weight and lifestyle. In fact, last year she helped her members shed an impressive 68 stones.

Now, Weight Watchers coach Robyn Hall has been recognised for her outstanding service to the local community.

Robyn was awarded Weight Watchers Diamond Coach status at her meeting in Clitheroe Rugby Club on Littlemoor Road. The award, which celebrates coaches who have provided exceptional support to their members during their weight loss journey, is only given out once every two years to a select group of Weight Watchers experts across the country.

In 2016 alone, Robyn has helped her members shed approximately 940lbs. With a plan personalised to each member’s age, gender, BMI and lifestyle, Coach Robyn, who has lost 84lbs, is committed to helping every member achieve their goal and will equip local residents with the skills and techniques required to build a positive relationship between food, mind and body for good.

Clitheroe Ruby club meeting member, Sue, says the accolade is very well-deserved: “Robyn is a real inspiration to me and the other members in our meeting.

“She always provides great tips, tricks and support to help us achieve our weight loss goals. I have lost 56lbs with Robyn and I’ve never felt better!”

Thrilled with the status, Robyn said: “I’m so proud of my members and what they’ve achieved; it has been a fantastic year and to receive this award for doing something I love is amazing!

“It’s great to see my members enjoying the food they love and jumping off the scales happy.

“Unlike fad diets and quick fixes, Weight Watchers provides a flexible and balanced approach to leading a healthier lifestyle. Our unique counting system, SmartPoints, or no tracking option No Count, guide you towards healthier food choices, while helping you to be more active.”