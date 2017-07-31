REVEALED: Clitheroe’s best and worst GP surgeries as rated by you

Today we can reveal the list of Clitheroe's best and worst GP surgeries, based on ratings provided by patients on how likely they are to recommend their practice.

The information is available on the NHS Choices website here, and is based on responses provided in the GP Patient Survey.

The survey is sent out twice a year to over 1 million adults who are registered with a GP in England.

Here is the list of the best and worst surgeries in Clitheroe and the Ribble Valley, based on the percentage of people who said they would recommend their GP surgery to others:

The Health Centre

The Holme, Sabden, Clitheroe, BB7 9DZ - 91.00%

Slaidburn Health Centre

Townend, Slaidburn, Clitheroe, BB7 3EP - 94.60%

Whalley Medical Centre

42 King Street, Whalley, Clitheroe, BB7 9SL - 91.00%

The Castle Medical Group

Railway View Road, Clitheroe, BB7 2JG - 93.40%

The Hollies Medical Practice

Railway View Road, Clitheroe, BB7 2JG - 93.40%