Minor ailments prescriptions to stop

Plans to restrict prescribing of treatments and medicines for short-term, minor conditions have been supported by patients and clinicians across East Lancashire.

Earlier this year, NHS East Lancashire Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) began an engagement exercise with local patients and members of the public, on proposals to stop prescribing treatments and medicines for short-term, minor conditions or where there is insufficient evidence that they improve symptoms or where they aren’t value for money.

Following overwhelming support for these proposals, the CCG has agreed to continue with plans to ensure that only treatments that are clinically effective and provide a clear health benefit to patients are prescribed on NHS prescriptions.

The plans come into effect from Sunday, October 1st.