Flying visit from intergalactic friends

Characters from the 99th Garrison will again descend on Clitheroe from a galaxy far, far away to help raise money for Neave’s Fund.

Neave Evans (4), of Great Harwood is quadriplegic and has spastic cerebral palsy after complications at birth.

All money raised through Neave’s Fund, started by her parents Jan and Maxine Evans, goes towards building her safe, adapted ground floor accommodation to meet her immediate and long term needs.

Families and children are invited to have their photos taken with iconic favourites such as Darth Vader, The Emperor, Kylo Ren, a Jedi and a whole host of storm troopers, from 10 am to 3 pm on Saturday at Dawson’s Department Store, King Street.

There will be an in-store Star Wars themed fun treasure hunt and face painting, along with a free Star Wars gift for every child.

For more information, visit the Neave’s Fund Facebook page or go to: www.neaves-fund.org.uk