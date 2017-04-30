GPs recommend residents prepare for the Bank Holiday

GPs across East Lancashire are recommending that residents take appropriate steps to prepare for the bank holiday weekend, when many GP surgeries will be closed.

Many NHS services will be running as normal, such as A&E and NHS 111, but due to the closure of GP surgeries, residents should:

· Take care to order prescriptions well in advance, to make sure that they have enough medicine over the weekend.

· Stock up on over-the-counter remedies such as hay fever relief, sun cream, paracetamol and other first aid items from the local pharmacy

· Check which local services will be open over the weekend

Dr Chris Clayton said on behalf of NHS Blackburn with Darwen and NHS East Lancashire Clinical Commissioning Groups: “The combination of improved weather and the long weekend often results in a spike in accidents, with children under five and adults over 65 being the most at risk. Because of this, it is important to be aware of which services are open over the weekend.

“Stocking up on first aid items and over-the-counter medicine from a pharmacy is always a good precaution, particularly given the risk of sunburn and hay fever at this time of year. Of course, some accidents are unavoidable and local Minor Injury Units in Accrington and Rawtenstall, and the Urgent Care Centres in Blackburn and Burnley will be able to provide comprehensive care over the bank holiday period.

“These holiday weekends also generally see an increase in the number of people who ring our out-of-hours service because they have simply forgotten to re-order their prescription medicine. We’d like people to try to avoid doing this, so that those who really need to see a GP are not delayed in any way.”

Help and advice is available from NHS 111 (just dial 111) 24 hours a day, free of charge.Alternatively visit www.nhs.uk