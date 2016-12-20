Clarets players spread festive joy at hospitals

Clarets boss Sean Dyche hopes the players' annual hospital visits helped spread some festive cheer.

The club sent half the squad to Burnley General Hospital, with Dyche and the other half of his group over at Royal Blackburn Hospital.

Sean Dyche and his players gave gifts and signed autographs for patients and staff

Young Clarets fans were surprised and delighted to see their heroes, as well as the hard-working NHS staff.

Dyche has long spoken of the importance of community and a one-club mentality, and he feels this sort of visit is the least they can do: "It's only a small gesture but we've built a lot of connections over the last few years with the community department, and this is just an add-on really.

"The players get chance to try and help at a time when you're hoping people are not unwell, but of course some people are.

"Unfortunately they might spend the whole of Christmas in hospital.

"Some of the kids are a bit bemused, thinking 'who are these people?', but many are delighted to see us, as are the parents. It's something different for the staff as well, they work hard and many will have to work over Christmas.

"It's hard for them as well as the patients.

"It's nice to give some bits and bobs, and sign memorabilia as well.

"We're pleased to be able to have a group here and one in Burnley.

"We've been trying to build a community feel and this is another part of it."