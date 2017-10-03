Health firm employees' epic cycle challenge

The pedal power of cyclists from the 3M manufacturing site at Clitheroe has brought a bumper boost for Pendleside Hospice.

A team of 17 cyclists – made up of 3M employees, friends and family members – took part in a 100-mile sponsored challenge to ride the length of the Lancashire coastline on June 24th.

Their strenuous efforts have resulted in a cheque for £2,272 being presented to the hospice, which provides for the individual needs of local people with life-limiting illnesses.

Fundraising manager Christina Cope received the cheque on behalf of the hospice.

“It was wonderful to meet the cyclists and be able to thank them in person,” she said.

“We have to raise some £3 million a year ourselves to meet the £4 million costs of running the hospice and we rely on the local community to help us achieve that.”

The charity ride was organised by Darren Jackson, a senior manufacturing technology engineer at 3M’s Upbrooks plant, which makes valves and components for asthma inhalers.

Darren said: “It wasn’t an easy ride as we’d had to battle headwinds and crosswinds virtually the whole way, but we were all really pleased to have raised so much for the hospice.”