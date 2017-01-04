Head shave teenager Patrick raises funds for breast cancer sufferers

A teenager from the Ribble Valley has taken part in a charity head shave after his Godmother was diagnosed with breast cancer.
Patrick Enion (15), who is a student at Bowland High School, asked two of his friends to shave his head to raise money for Breast Cancer Care.
His mum, Dr Vanessa Warren, who is a GP at Clitheroe Health Centre, explained: “My best friend from medical school, who is Patrick’s Godmother, was diagnosed with breast cancer in the summer and is now having chemo.
“She lives in Devon and I have been visiting a lot to help her through it, but Patrick wanted to do something himself to show his support.”
Patrick initially set himself a target of £100, but to date, he has raised £870.
“I wanted to do something to show my support for my Godmother Louise,” said Patrick. “I’m really pleased with how much money my head shave raised, I didn’t expect so much support and would like to thank all the people who have sponsored me. I hope the money I have raised helps other people suffering from breast cancer.”
Patrick had to have no shorter than a number two when he had his head shaved, in accordance with school rules!
To make a donation to Patrick’s fundraising page visit: https://www.justgiving.com/Patrick-Enion1?utm_source=Sharethis&utm_medium=fundraisingpage&utm_content=Patrick-Enion1&utm_campaign=pfp-email.