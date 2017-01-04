Head shave teenager Patrick raises funds for breast cancer sufferers

A teenager from the Ribble Valley has taken part in a charity head shave after his Godmother was diagnosed with breast cancer.

Patrick Enion (15), who is a student at Bowland High School, asked two of his friends to shave his head to raise money for Breast Cancer Care.

Patrick after his head shave.

His mum, Dr Vanessa Warren, who is a GP at Clitheroe Health Centre, explained: “My best friend from medical school, who is Patrick’s Godmother, was diagnosed with breast cancer in the summer and is now having chemo.

“She lives in Devon and I have been visiting a lot to help her through it, but Patrick wanted to do something himself to show his support.”

Patrick initially set himself a target of £100, but to date, he has raised £870.

“I wanted to do something to show my support for my Godmother Louise,” said Patrick. “I’m really pleased with how much money my head shave raised, I didn’t expect so much support and would like to thank all the people who have sponsored me. I hope the money I have raised helps other people suffering from breast cancer.”

Patrick had to have no shorter than a number two when he had his head shaved, in accordance with school rules!

To make a donation to Patrick’s fundraising page visit: https://www.justgiving.com/Patrick-Enion1?utm_source=Sharethis&utm_medium=fundraisingpage&utm_content=Patrick-Enion1&utm_campaign=pfp-email.