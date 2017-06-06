Have you signed up for Valley’s big cycling spectacular?

Time is running out to sign up for the fourth Ribble Valley Ride cyclesportive, which takes place on Sunday.

Organised by the Rotary Clubs of Clitheroe and Accrington, the event looks set to be the biggest and best yet.

Olympic medallist and TV commentator Rob Hayles will once again be in attendance, probably riding one of the routes and being available to talk to at the start and finish.

Starting in Clitheroe at The Fell Bike and Triathlon Superstore, Deanfield Way, the bike ride aims to raise thousands of pounds for local charities including the Rosemere Cancer Foundation.

Event organiser, Bill Honeywell, said anyone wishing to take part and hasn’t yet registered is urged to hurry in order to saddle up!

“Online entries close at 23:59 on Thursday (June 8th). We will accept entries on the day, but once the maximum of 750 is reached, entries will close - so it’s safer to register online.

“We’ve had a good response to the 25-mile challenge route with lots of beginners and families entering, and, in addition, we are expecting eight riders from the EMpowered People charity, which helps disabled people cycle and take back more control of their lives.”

He added: “The popularity of the Ribble Valley Ride just keeps on growing. Most entrants favour the 60-mile Enthusiast Route: this takes riders out to Gargrave, Malham, Stainforth and Settle, before heading back via Bolton-by-Bowland. The 100-mile Expert Route is almost as popular, sharing the same roads near the start and finish, but continuing further north to Kettlewell, Aysgarth, Hawes and Ribblehead.

But Bill is keen to point out that the 25-mile route is perfect for less experienced riders and families – it stays closer to Clitheroe (never more than six miles from HQ), but still enjoys beautiful roads around Rimington, Bolton-by- Bowland, Waddington and Mitton. He stressed that beginners or families who aren’t sure whether they’re up to standard will receive a warm welcome; plenty of time to finish the course; and some delicious food along the way.

He concluded: “There’s really no reason not to enter! Plus, our army of volunteers is busy baking great food for all the food stops en-route and we’ve also received lots of nutritious flapjacks from Fergusons Deli on Clitheroe Market.”

Cost of entry varies from £16 to £26 and includes electronic timing, free photographs, food, and even a massage at the finish, courtesy of Whalley Physiotherapy – and, of course, a chance to browse some of the bikes on display.

Entries on the day are £6 extra – another reason to pre-register.

Full details of the event and how to enter can be found at www.ribblevalleyride.org