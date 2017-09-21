Have you seen missing man?

Police are growing concerned for a missing man.

Kenneth Metcalfe (42) was last seen at his home address on Lower West Avenue, Barnoldswick at about 4-20pm on Wednesday September 20th.

He is described as white, 6ft tall, medium build, with short dark brown hair. He wears glasses and has a beard.

He was last seen wearing a grey coat, tan trousers and black trainers.

A police spokesman said: "We are really concerned about Kenneth and would urge anyone who sees him or knows where he might be to get in touch. We would also urge Kenneth himself to contact us if he sees this appeal."

Anyone with information should contact 101 quoting log number 1580 of September 20th.