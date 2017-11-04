Have you received amazing care from a health professional?

Residents across Lancashire are being given the opportunity to recognise the hard work of health professionals who have made a difference to their health care experience and nominate them for the new Amazing Care Award.

The brand new Amazing Care Award allows members of the public and Trust members to nominate a team, individual or service who they feel should be recognised for providing amazing care.

It’s often the little things that can make a big different to patients and their families and nominations should include examples of where this has been the case.

The awards are looking for nominations that are an inspiration to others, demonstrate commitment and determination and always go that extra mile.

Lancashire Care NHS Foundation Trust holds an annual staff awards ceremony to celebrate the success of its members of staff. And as part of ceremony the Trust is reaching out to local residents for nominations for this year’s new award.

The winner of the award will be announced in March 2018 at the awards ceremony at the De Vere Heron’s Reach Hotel in Blackpool.

Dee Roach, executive director of Nursing and Quality at Lancashire Care NHS Foundation Trust said: “The Amazing Care Award is a brand new award launching as part of this year’s staff awards.

“The award is particularly unique, in the fact that it is the only award of which the winner is chosen by the people in Lancashire.

“It is so important to us that we provide the people that we serve the opportunity to recognise an individual or team who has demonstrated excellent patient care and made their Lancashire Care experience a positive one.

“We are truly privileged to have so many kind and compassionate members of staff working here and we hope that people across the county who have received our care will take five minutes out of their time to submit a nomination.

“We are extremely excited about this new award and look forward to receiving nominations about the fantastic patient care our staff provide on a regular basis!”

To nominate visit: www.lancashirecare.nhs.uk/amazing-care- award-2018 and complete an online form.

Anyone who does not have access to a computer, can contact the communications team on 01772 695384 to request a hard copy form.

The deadline for nominations is midnight on Wednesday, December 6th. The shortlist will be announced in the new year and members of the public can vote for who they would like to win.