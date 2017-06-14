Hannah to hitch a ride for water charity

A Leeds university student from Downham will hitch-hike to Glastonbury Festival to raise awareness and money for the charity WaterAid.

Hannah Binns (20) will be supporting the charity’s summer campaign, #TheWaterFight.

Hannah will become a Water Warrior, highlighting the fight to breakdown inequalities that hold children back from the childhood they deserve and the education they need. She is additionally fundraising money for the charity and has met her £250 target.

Hannah will volunteers as a Loo Crew team member, helping to cleaning the long-drop toilets around the festival site. She will be joined alongside an army of around 500 dedicated WaterAid volunteers making a splash at Worthy Farm this year.

She said: “I am really proud to be representing WaterAid. Whilst I don’t have the most glamorous role, I am excited to get stuck in and spread the message about this year’s campaign The Water Fight. Access to clean water and improved sanitation can really transform lives and it is something that we often take for granted. My role will provide an opportunity to get festival-goers thinking about the realities of life for children who live without clean water and toilets, hopefully engaging thousands of people to support the campaign too”.

Aside from working on the Loo Crew team, Hannah and her fellow volunteers are hoping to gather more than 40,000 signatures at Glastonbury for WaterAid’s new petition #TheWaterFight. The petition calls on the UK government to make sure that all government plans for schools globally include taps and toilets for every child.

To find out more or to donate to Hannah’s fundraising efforts, visit: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Hannah-Binns2