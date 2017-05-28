Gym stages Race for Life event

A Clitheroe gym is once again helping to inspire people to raise funds for Cancer Research by staging a Race of Life event.

Members of Carter Leisure, situated on Chatburn Road, are currently in training for this year’s 5k run which is taking place on Wednesday, June 21st, at 6-30pm.

Year on year, the number of people taking part in Carter Leisure’s Race for Life has grown in numbers – as have the amounts raised for Cancer Research.

Last year, a total of 157 walkers, joggers, pram pushers and dog walkers completed the 5k starting at the gym and running around to Castle Cement, through Brungerley Park and back to the gym. All the runners who took part carried pink balloons that were ceremoniously let go back at the club at 7-45pm.

A great evening walk for all the family, the ages of those who took part in last year’s event ranged from one to 83!

A group at the gym called Couch to 5K are also currently in training ready for the event next month.

Anyone is welcome to take part.

Register now for £5 and collect a sponsor form from the gym’s reception.