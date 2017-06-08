Groups can bid for historic village pub

Community interest groups in Tosside are invited to express an interest in acquiring the village pub as a community facility.

The owners of the historic Dog and Partridge have stated their intention to sell it, but as it is included on the Ribble Valley Register of Community Assets community interest groups have the right to bid to acquire it as a community facility.

The 16th Century Grade 2-listed building, situated in the Forest of Bowland Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, next to the Gisburn Forest mountain bike trails, is popular with walkers and cyclists.

Community interest groups wishing to be considered a potential bidder are asked to state their intention in writing to Diane Rice, Head of Legal and Democratic Services, Ribble Valley Borough Council, Council Offices, Church Walk, Clitheroe, BB7 2RA, by Thursday, July 6th.

For more information about if your group qualifies as a community interest group visit: mycommunity.org.uk.