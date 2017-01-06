Grimsargh Village hall set to host its first wedding fayre

Excitement is mounting in the village of Grimsargh, where the committee of the village hall is planning its first wedding fayre at the hall.

Also, the village hall itself can also be transformed into a venue for wedding receptions.

The date is Saturday, January 21 and the fayre will run from noon to 5pm.

There will be lots of people on hand to help brides and grooms to be visualise the big day and answer questions about what they would like, be it wedding cakes, both original and with a difference; a mobile make-up artist; a photographer; a magician; table decorations; chocolate favours; a singer, nails, beauty products; flowers; candy carts and more.

The village hall will also be partly decorated, to show visitors what it could look like for a reception. Also, take a look at the bar and kitchen.

Entry is free and there is a big car park.

The hall is situated in the village centre, off Preston Road.