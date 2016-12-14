Green light for new food outlets?

A planning application for four new food retail units off the A59 has been recommended for approval at tonight’s council planning committee meeting.

The application, made to Ribble Valley Borough Council by leading forecourt operator Euro Garages, is for two drive-through units and two static units with associated parking for 76 cars and landscaping works at Barrow Brook Business Park. If the application is successful, it could see the creation of 25 jobs.

Euro Garages, based in Blackburn, work mainly with the Subway, Greggs, Burger King and Starbucks brands.

In their application conclusion, planning agent for Euro Garages PWA Planning said: “It has been demonstrated that the proposed development of two drive through units and two static units, including the provision of corresponding car parking and significant landscaping, represents an entirely appropriate form of development within the Barrow Brook Business Village and should be welcomed and supported.

“The works would result in the re-use of a vacant site and secure a long-term, active use, which will significantly contribute to the local economy.

“The scheme is supported by a suite of technical reports and other evidence which clearly demonstrate that there would be no harmful impacts resulting from the proposed development or to the proposed development and hence there is no reason that planning permission ought not to be granted.”

A spokesman for Euro Garages told the Clitheroe Advertiser that the names of the food retailers who would occupy the proposed new development would be confirmed in due course, but confirmed: “All the brands we work closely with are involved in the ongoing discussions.”

Representations from the Parish Council raised concerns around the increase in traffic on the link road, and the fact that the drainage system is old and should be reviewed should consent be approved.