Great fun at Ceilidh to raise funds to restore village church

Around 80 people danced joyfully to Ceilidh folk music at Read St John’s School, some dressed as professionals, others in checked shirts, while others sat on hay bales laughing at those who were less practised!



It was the second major event following the Mayoral garden party to raise funds to restore St John’s Church building as a place for future generations of worshippers, for baptisms marriages and funerals, and for different community groups.

Organiser Joyce Andrew with Zena Jeffries, Ellen Nesbit, Christine Ewing and Christine Jones.

St John’s has already been painted and is being used as a meeting place for mums and babies, toddlers services, bereavement support, therapeutic courses, talks, choirs, plus for dance rehearsals and council meetings.

But now money is needed for a new heating system, so the Ceilidh was organised with the Kitty Hawk Traditional Folk Band headlining and the school hall was packed with folks who had come to enjoy a fun night.

Everyone joined in with the dancing, and those who were not dancers, but who had come to support the event, had a good laugh at everyone else’s efforts.

A pie and pea supper was prepared by Simply Scrumptious and there was a licensed bar to quench all thirsts.

The event raised nearly £1,000 and the next event is a dinner dance at the Higher Trapp Hotel at Simonstone on November 10th.

It is hoped this event is as successful as the car park still needs to be completed and other improvements made.

Please book tickets early by contacting Zena on 01282 778070 or Lynne on 01282 771832.