Grateful dad set to rock curry night extravaganza

Rock band, Tyro, plan to “curry” on where they left off three years ago by making a comeback at a charity dinner tonight (Friday).

The four-piece group will make their return to the stage at St Michael and St John’s Centre, to help raise funds for Alder Hey Hospital, Liverpool.

Baby Fletcher

And their performance, which has been organised by local fundraiser Derek Russell, will be particularly poignant for lead guitarist Tom Faulkner – given that Alder Hey saved the life of his baby son, Fletcher.

Tom (33), who lives in Colne, said: “My wife, Sarah, and I were overjoyed when in May we had our first child, but after five days, Fletcher started being unsettled, was off his milk and emanating a strange aroma; we immediately sought medical advice. Unfortunately, the initial treatment at a local hospital added to our concerns when he collapsed and had to be resuscitated. He was transferred to the Intensive Care Unit at Alder Hey. The next four to five days were the most distressing and anxious of our lives. Fletcher was diagnosed with viral meningitis and was placed on a ventilator. The doctors and nurses were superb and worked constantly and intensively to try and put him on the road to recovery. However, it was four days before Fletcher started to improve.”

It was then that Tom decided he would like to start giving something back as a thank you for what the medics did for his family.

He added: “I mentioned this to one of my closest friends, Alex, who lives in Clitheroe, and he replied ‘let’s reform the band and raise money by gigging again’.”

Tyro, originally formed in 2008, comprised a group of childhood friends who were all passionate about rock music.

Ribble Valley charity stalwart, Derek, is convinced the appearance of the band will spice up what promises to be an excellent evening of entertainment. He said: “We’ve got a three-course authentic Asian meal and a DJ set in addition to Tyro. We are anticipating it will be a really successful night – all tickets to the main part of the evening were sold within eight days of announcing it.”

Tom added: “Sarah and I will be forever grateful to Alder Hey. I cannot praise their staff enough for their professionalism, care, compassion and commitment; I am in little doubt that Fletcher would not be here today if it was not for them.”