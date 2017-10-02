Grace Davies' Wembley audition not shown on Sunday's X Factor

X Factor favourite Grace Davies who hails from the Ribble Valley has made it through to the dreaded "six-chair challenge", but her audition at Wembley Arena did not make it into the final cut of Sunday's show.

The former Clitheroe Royal Grammar School pupil, who impressed judges in the opening show of the new series with her own song Roots, sung James Arthur's Say You Won't Let Go with three others on Saturday's show.

But after making it through the first stage of boot camp, viewers did not get to see Grace's Wembley performance.

The trailer for next week's show, however, revealed that Grace, who is from Langho, did indeed make it through.

A clip from the so-called "six-chair challenge", when judges choose who will make it through to the next stage, showed Grace.

The warehouse worker was named as the bookies' favourite to win the show earlier this month.