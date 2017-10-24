Good turnout for Castle’s first junior parkrun

The threat of Storm Brian failed to deter runners from taking part in Clitheroe’s inaugural junior parkrun at Clitheroe Castle on Sunday.

Reports of the storm’s destruction, which included gale-force winds and torrential rain battering the country, had led to several sleepless nights for the event’s organisers.

Some of the eager participants.

And with a less than promising weather forecast, there was a lot of obsessive rechecking of the BBC weather page on Saturday night.

Despite the concerns about Storm Brian and whether people would want to run in the rain, the team of volunteers gathered at the castle park at 7-45am.

The course may have been wet, but it was clear and the wind was dropping, so the debut run was on.

A total of 45 runners braved the soggy conditions, finishing with a warming brew in The Atrium.

Enjoying the run.

The first runner got round in just over eight minutes and the youngest runner was just four years old.

One of the event’s organisers Jennifer Fairwood, said: “We were amazed and delighted that so many children came to our first run in terrible conditions – Brian did not defeat us!

“The atmosphere in the cafe was lovely and, most importantly, the children seemed to enjoy it and are already talking about next Sunday.”

Clitheroe Castle junior parkrun is a free timed 2k run for juniors aged between four and 14 years old.

It will take place every Sunday at 9am on a marshalled course on predominantly tarmac paths around Clitheroe Castle grounds.

Runners who are not in this junior category can try one of the weekly Saturday parkrun events instead. Local runs take place in Blackburn, Hyndburn, Burnley and Pendle.

For more details about Clitheroe Castle junior parkrun visit the event’s Facebook page or its website – www.parkrun.org.uk/clitheroecastle-

juniors.

Runners are required to register and print off a barcode which they must take to runs.

Organisers would like to thank all the volunteers who helped with the event, particularly Barbara Bayliss for her unstinting support.

Thanks have also been expressed to Pete Fletcher and Ribble Valley Borough Council, East Lancs Clinical Commissioning Group and Lancashire Sport, Clitheroe Round Table and the Duchy of Lancaster Benevolent Fund for all their help in getting this event off the ground.