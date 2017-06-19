Golfers played a round to help raise funds for school

Keen golfers were on course for an annual tournament to raise funds for a Whalley school.

The 22nd Oakhill Association Golf Day attracted 26 teams with 104 players and raised the magnificent total of £4,000.

Held at Clitheroe Golf Club the day began with coffee and bacon rolls before the competition took place over 18 holes with two scores to count until the 18th when all scores counted.

Competitors included parents, suppliers, associates and friends of Oakhill School and Nursery and the victorious team were Mortimers who won with 91 points.

The team was presented with £100 vouchers each and the honour of having their names added to the magnificent Harry Stephenson memorial trophy. His widow, Julie, presented the prizes in memory of her late husband.

The event is key in the fundraising calendar of the Oakhill Association, which raises money for extraordinary items within the school such as the iPad roll-out, play and sports equipment.