Gin festival is just the tonic

Clitheroe was certainly in good spirits as Holmes Mill's first ever gin festival proved the perfect tonic for those looking for something a little different at the weekend.

Hundreds of gin lovers flocked to the former textile mill for the dazzling two-day event where more than 30 gins - from local, independent and national distilleries - gave even veteran tasters a splash of variety.

Holmes Mill Gin Festival

Cuckoo, Batch, Bedrock, Grins and Herno were just some of the exhibitors there while masterclasses ensured visitors left with a little bit of gin knowledge to go with their souvenir balloon glass.

Exquisite live music came courtesy of Will Thompson, Felix Hagan and Neon Cactus.