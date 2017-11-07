Generous transport grant could lead to healthier lifestyle

Around 200 secondary school pupils from the Ribble Valley have benefited from taking part in different sporting activities thanks to a transport grant from Ribble Valley Homes.

A generous grant of £1,440 was donated by Ribble Valley Homes to transport groups of 50 students from both Ribblesdale High School in Clitheroe and St Augustine’s RC High School at Billington, to Roefield Leisure Centre in Clitheroe.

Pupils scale the indoor climbing wall.

Each group enjoyed activities at the centre that they can’t do in school. These included climbing, archery, dance, spinning and gym.

Neil Ashworth, sports development manager at Roefield, said that the funding was vital as transport can be very expensive and without it the project would not have taken place.

“It has given the kids an opportunity to be involved in a different form of exercise and hopefully they will be encouraged to continue with this in the future to lead a healthier lifestyle,” he said.

“We have outstanding feedback from both students and staff. Not only have they experienced new activities but have they have received specialist instruction and coaching from the qualified staff based at Roefield.

Pupils exercise at Roefield.

“They have worked in small groups so that progression can quickly be made.”