Generous duo provide animals with a bite to eat

A big-hearted Clitheroe couple enabled local residents to fetch food in memory of their beloved late dog.

The East Lancashire RSPCA animal shelter has been overwhelmed by a pet-food collection organised by popular pub landlords Peter and Claire Crossley-Ellis.

The couple, who run The White Lion, has organised the collection in memory of their pet dog, Ferbie, who died recently.

Ferbs was a well known and much-loved member of The White Lion team, and Peter and Claire, who have two other dogs - Mo and Nuggett - decided that they wanted to mark the loss of their nine-year-old Weimaraner in a way that would benefit others.

Claire explained how the couple wanted to honour their pet’s memory. “We told our customers that pet food donations would be very much welcomed for the animals less fortunate than our own.

“Ferbie had a good life, some don’t, so in Ferbie’s memory we would like to give other animals a nice meal and that all the animal food will be very much appreciated.”

The collection was an overwhelming success and contained all manner of pet food and treats, from ferret pellets, guinea-pig food, to giant bags of dog food.

Ken Harrison, the RSPCA Altham branch manager, was amazed by the generosity.

He said: “Peter and Claire have been amazing supporters of the charity over the years - they really can’t do enough to help us with our work at the animal centre. “But even by their standards, I was shocked to see just how much food they had collected in a relatively short period of time.”

The RSPCA animal centre in Altham is the East Lancashire area’s rehoming centre. They rehabilitate sick and injured pets, and rehome them once they are ready to start a new life.

The White Lion continually support the local charity in a number of ways, including raising many hundreds of pounds each year with their charity box, sponsoring kennels, and even donating the pubs lost property to the charity shop!

Landlord Peter has been moved by the kindness that has been shown, as he explains. “It’s been really touching to see people coming in off the street to drop off treats and food. One lady came in and put her last £3 into the collection pot, which really meant a lot.”

Mr Harrison added: “We would really like to thank Claire and Peter, and all of the staff and regulars at The White Lion for their support, and for their amazing collection. It really is a wonderful way to mark Ferbie’s life.”