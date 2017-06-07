General Election 2017: Morecambe and Lunesdale, Lancaster and Fleetwood

Here we will be bringing you all the Lancashire results from the 2017 General Election which will be taking place on Thursday, June 8.
Here are the candidates for Morecambe and Lunesdale, Lancaster and Fleetwood - results will be posted here on the night.
Morecambe and Lunesdale
David Thomas Morris - Conservative -
Robert Wilson Gillespie - UKIP -
Matthew James Severn - Liberal Democrats -
Cait Sinclair - Green Party -
Vikki Irene Singleton - Labour -
Lancaster and Fleetwood
Cat Smith - Labour - 25,342
Robin Eamonn Long - Liberal Democrats - 1,170
Rebecca Joy Novell - Green Party - 796
Eric Ollerenshaw - Conservative - 18,681
