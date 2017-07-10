Garden party proves a blooming great success!

National Cream Day gave East Lancashire Hospice supporters a fundraising idea – A Garden Party!

Barry Wood, of Wood’s Craft Bakery, Blackburn, not only came up with the idea, but provided the scones, cream and jam for the event that was attended by the Mayor and Mayoress’s of Blackburn with Darwen, Hyndburn and the Deputy Mayor and Mayoress of the Ribble Valley Coun. Stuart Carefoot and Sarah Rainford. Guests were entertained by Brass band “Play It Forward” who joined together to give something back to society by playing at charity events.

Barry said: “We were happy to provide the cream tea for the hospice party – an event that fit in nicely with National Cream Day.”