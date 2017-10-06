Gallery showcase for Tiffany-inspired glass work

The Tiffany-inspired work of a Lancashire stained glass artist is to be showcased at Clitheroe’s Platform Gallery tomorrow (Saturday).

Mary Goulding, of Enchanted Glass Designs in Barrowford, uses traditional Louis Comfort Tiffany methods of copper foiling and soldering combined with modern techniques to create unique pieces inspired by wildlife, such as dragonflies and kingfishers, and quirky items, such as witches on broomsticks and wedding horseshoes.

She will be exhibiting as part of Fresh, a series of showcases being hosted by the Station Road gallery on the first weekend of every month, when arts enthusiasts can meet some of the North West’s most accomplished artists and craftspeople, and buy pieces directly from them.

This month’s Fresh also features Emily Higham, of Grimsargh, who produces silver and enamel jewellery portraying the colours, surface patterns and shapes of beehives and honeycomb; Lizzy Swan, of Ribchester, whose greetings cards and prints feature her original illustrations; and the bold, colourful knitwear of Kath Heywood, of Brierfield.

Stuart Carefoot, chairman of Ribble Valley Borough Council’s community services committee, said: “Fresh is a fantastic opportunity to meet some of the North West’s most talented and accomplished artists and craftspeople.

“October’s showcase features some particularly outstanding artistic talent and arts and crafts enthusiasts are invited to join us for an unforgettable day.”

The Platform Gallery and Clitheroe Visitor Information Centre is a one-stop shop for visitors and art and craft enthusiasts, with the latest information on events and accommodation, a shop selling maps, souvenirs and craft work by local and national artists, and a gallery exhibiting the best contemporary art.

The gallery is open Monday to Friday 10am to 5pm and Saturday 10am to 4-30pm. Artists interested in taking part in Fresh are asked to contact the gallery on 01200 425566.