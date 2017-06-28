Further delay to market decision

Plans to spend millions of pounds breathing new life into Clitheroe’s historic market have suffered another delay.

Councillors gathered at the Ribble Valley Borough Council chamber for Tuesday evenings Policy and Finance Committee meeting to decide the future of the market site and its proposed controversial £9m. revamp. However, things didn’t go according to plan and the project seems to be caught up in major wranglings before the green light can be given.

As reported previously, a plan has been drawn up by the authority, along with Barnfield Construction, to build a hotel, a three-storey market hall, new retail units and a 56-space car park on the site that dates back to Norman times.

And despite the continuous delays, council officials remain confident the a state-of-the-art market will be developed.

Speaking after the meeting, leader of the borough council, Coun. Ken Hind said: “We want to build something that will protect Clitheroe as a market town and create a legacy that we can be proud of in the future.

“Yes the project has been delayed again and there is no-one more disappointed than I am about this, but we are in the hands of professional advisors. We are pushing to drive this scheme forward, but we have to consider a lot of issues surrounding the development before it can go ahead. For example, we have to make sure the existing market continues to trade while the new one is being built.”

He added: “I can assure the traders and the people of the town that there is absolutely no possibility that this project will be scrapped. It will go ahead eventually.”

Related content

• Exciting £8m re-vamp for Clitheroe Market unveiled

• Have your say on transforming Clitheroe Market

• Business chief backs new Clitheroe Market plans

• Exclusive first images of new £9m market development for Clitheroe

• Thousands sign petition against market revamp