Fundraising club night in Penny’s memory

A night of live DJs and performing artists is being staged in memory of a former Ribble Valley student.

The night of house, tech house and techno music will be held at the Cellar Bar and Factory Floor in Blackburn on May 27th in memory of Penny Hargreaves, who died in October last year, aged just 21.

The event is being held in aid of The Epilepsy Society – a condition which Penny, a former pupil at Bowland High School at Grindleton, lived with.

Running from 5pm until late there will be 15 live DJs, three stages, plus food and performing artists.

The DJs playing are X-Press 2, Paul Bleasedale, Simitu, Tim Toil, Martin Grant, A. Morgan, Josh Reeves, Pasky, Matthew Simpson, Elliot McGauley, ModelCitizen, Tony Flood

Si Johnson, Lucius Lowe and Reggie.

The event has been organised by local DJs David Tupling and Dan Hacker.

David said: “We hope that this special occasion will raise more awareness of those who suffer from epilepsy, which included Penny herself, and help to support The Epilepsy Society charity.

“On the day, there will be three stages performing with a variety of live electronic music including an outdoor stage. In the courtyard, there will be food, circus entertainers and body art glitter girls to sparkle up your night.

“We also want this event to be a time for those who knew Penny to celebrate her life as the night passes on through into what would have been her 22nd birthday.

“At midnight, we plan to release lanterns for all who would like to have a moments reflection and wish Penny a happy birthday.”

Tickets, priced at £10, are available via Facebook page www.facebook.com/events/192056354615315/ - and from the DJs playing on the night. For those who can’t make the event or who just want to make a donation, visit the fundraising page www.justgiving.com/remember/425724/