Full time for Dyche mural

The final whistle has been blown on the iconic mural of Clarets manager Sean Dyche.

The artwork, created by Burnley graffiti artist Paul Jones, won plaudits from fans when it appeared in May on the side of the former Mitre pub off Westgate.

However, the Calico Group announced recently the mural would sadly have to be pulled down to make way for a new wellbeing centre for the homeless.

Demolition work has now started but the image is to be granted extra time when it will be broken down into small pieces for young Clarets fans.

A Calico spokesman said: “The Sean Dyche mural was removed in preparation for the new wellbeing centre.

“The mural was safely removed and will be broken down into pieces and gifted to the Junior Clarets in the new year.”

Artist Paul Jones, who owns the Graffia Studio in Burnley, said he was pleased the mural would be saved in some form.

He said: “It’s good for the younger fans to get a piece of the mural. Something for them to keep when they’re older.”

The new scheme will have 30 self-contained rooms, with space for community projects and training.

It will provide more modern and improved accommodation than the Elizabeth Street Project, Calico’s existing homeless facility since 2004, which has helped thousands of people and families to get back on their feet.

Work on the development will be completed late next year.