Food Hall is latest addition to Holmes Mill development

The much-anticipated Bowland Food Hall opened its doors last week, welcoming a stream of customers eager to explore the new food and drink retail concept in the heart of the Ribble Valley.

The latest phase in the £10m redevelopment of Clitheroe’s Holmes Mill, say its creators James’ Places, aims to offer customers a showcase of the best produce from Bowland, Lancashire and beyond.

Food Hall buyer Alison Ashworth said: “A visit to the Bowland Food Hall is an experience for the senses to make the taste buds tingle.

“The food hall is truly the larder of Bowland. We’ve spent months seeking out the best produce available on our doorstep and our ethos is to support the local, the artisan, the craftsman and the specialist.”

More than 50 local suppliers are already signed up to the new outlet, many of them award winning, with more to come.

Producers include Leagram Cheese, Gazegill Organics and Roy Porter Butchers, of Chatburn.

Rapeseed oil from Wignall’s will be on sale alongside Bowland Eggs, smoked trout from the Bowland Smokehouse and raw, organic bars from Gisburn’s Mr Yeti.